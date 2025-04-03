Bomb threat to Jaipur Collectorate declared hoax after thorough searches, accused being traced The bomb threat was sent to the Jaipur Collectorate's official email ID.

The bomb threat to the Jaipur collectorate sent through an email on Thursday was declared a hoax by authorities as hours long searches did not reveal anything suspicious on the premises.

An email threatening to blow up the collectorate was received on the official email ID of the collector, according to DCP West Amit Budhania.

In response, the administration and police took immediate action, evacuating the premises and restricting entry. The bomb disposal squad, dog squad, and expert teams conducted a thorough search of the entire building for over two hours but found nothing suspicious, police confirmed.

Four teams carried out an extensive search of the building before allowing people to re-enter. Given the proximity of local courts and the mini secretariat to the collectorate, authorities took the threat seriously.

An expert team is currently working to trace the origin of the email and identify the sender, an official stated.