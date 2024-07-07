'The best...', Netizens swoon over BTS' Jungkook joining the trend of Vicky Kaushal's 'Tauba Tauba'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS' Jungkook and Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla's hit collab 'Tauba Tauba' has even reached South Korea too. Yes, BTS' golden maknae and the youngest member Jungkook is the latest celebrity to join the trend. The song which has gone viral ever since its release has amassed millions of views within a short period. After Bollywood celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and Nushrratt Bharuccha, BTS' Jungkook was also seen grooving to the music. The video is now going viral on social media.

ARMYS have always been updated with the current trends. In the clip, Jungkook whose dance steps sync perfectly with the song Tauba Tauba, is from the performance video of his recent release 3D feat. Jack Harlow. Fans too went gaga seeing the video and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "How They always synced with bollywood songs!!". Another user wrote, "We were not wrong when we said that B in BTS stands for bollywood I mean just lookkkk". "They don't make music. Music is made for them", wrote the third user.

Meanwhile, Jungkook had recently released his single track Never Let Go. Jungkook released several songs including Too Much featuring The Kid Laroi and Central Cee, and "Standing Next to You," among others, which have climbed the musical charts in all the regions.

For the unversed, BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeondan is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010. The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. They made their debut in 2013 under BIGHIT Entertainment with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. BTS released their first studio albums, Dark & Wild and Wake Up respectively in 2014.

'Bad Newz', the film directed by Bollywood director Anand Tiwari will hit the theatres on July 19, 2024. The movie will have Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles along with Neha Dhupia, Sheeba Chaddha, and Faisal Rashid in pivotal roles. Also, Ananya Pandey will be seen doing a cameo in the movie. 'Bad Newz' is gonna be full of entertainment for which the audience can't wait.

The trailer of the upcoming film featuring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk was launched on June 28, 2024. The audience loved the teaser promising perfect comedy scenes and lots of fun in the movie. The trailer starts with a note "Comes a 'rare' comedy inspired by true events." In the trailer, Tripti is seen confused as she doesn't have any idea who the real father of the baby with whom she is pregnant. Whether the baby belongs to Vicky or Ammy Virk. She goes to her friend's clinic who is a doctor.

