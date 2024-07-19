'That's so perfect...', Netizens in awe of BTS dancing in sync to Tamil song 'Aasa Kooda'

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB BTS

South Korean boy band BTS has carved a niche for itself globally. They are ruling the charts and giving blockbusters one after another. While their soulful voice has already hypnotised millions of fans, the BTS Army goes gaga over their dance moves as well. Indian fans also love K-pop bands. Moreover, netizens love to edit videos and come up with mashups. One such video of the group is going viral in which they are dancing to the viral Tamil song Aasa Kooda.

The video which is going viral on Instagram in which the trio are perfectly in sync with the song. Netizens couldn't stop gushing about the song and flooded the comment section.

One user wrote, "Even the claps are on sync...amazing". Another user wrote, "The reason why they say beats follow BTS". "Beats don't follow BTS. Beats follow BTS". The original dance video is of BTS song Apanman where they are seen practicing it for their shows.

The popular Tami song Aasa Kooda is sung by Sai Abhyankkar and Sai Smriti. The lyrics are written by Sathyan IIanko and composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

For the unversed, BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeondan is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010. The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. They made their debut in 2013 under BIGHIT Entertainment with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. BTS released their first studio albums, Dark & Wild and Wake Up respectively in 2014.

BTS forayed into the global music market and led the Korean wave also known as the Hallyu wave into the United States for their single Mic Drop, which also garnered them Gold Certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. With time, BTS gained global recognition and now has a wave of ARMYs in several countries. They have produced several hits including Fake Love, Fire, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Dynamite, Boy With Luv, Idol, Butter, and Permission to Dance among others.

