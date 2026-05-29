Brown: Karisma Kapoor makes acting comeback with mystery thriller, know its release date and OTT platform

New Delhi:

The 'Queen of the 90s,' Karisma Kapoor, is now making her foray into the world of web series. Two years ago, she re-entered the entertainment industry with an OTT film, and now she is all set to create a buzz once again with a psychological thriller.

Karisma Kapoor's upcoming thriller web series is titled Brown, the announcement for which was made just a few days ago. Now, the series' release date has also been officially revealed.

Brown story and cast

Karisma Kapoor's web series, Brown, is a psychological thriller revolving around the hunt for a dangerous serial killer. Karisma plays the lead role in the series, portraying a police officer. While fulfilling her professional duties, she is also simultaneously grappling with the ups and downs of her personal life.

The series is based on Abhik Barua's 2016 novel, City of Death. In this thriller, Karisma Kapoor is joined in lead roles by Surya Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Soni Razdan, and Helen. For the first time, Karisma will be seen shedding her glamorous image to portray a distinctly different kind of character.

When and where will the series be released?

The web series Brown will be released on the OTT platform Zee5. On Thursday, a post was shared to announce the release date, accompanied by a caption that read, 'The city holds its breath. The case hides its secrets. And somewhere in the darkness, the truth awaits.'

Directed by Abhinay Deo, the web series Brown will begin streaming on Zee5 starting June 5, 2026.

Karisma Kapoor's OTT projects

Prior to the Brown series, Karisma Kapoor made her comeback to the screen after several years in 2024 with the OTT film Murder Mubarak. In Homi Adajania's film, she appeared alongside Sara Ali Khan, Tisca Chopra, Vijay Varma, and Pankaj Tripathi.

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