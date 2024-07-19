Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria-Adnaan Shaikh get into fight during vlogging task

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BB OTT 3: Kataria gets into a fight with Adnaan

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Each episode of the reality show is incomplete without fights among the housemates. Every day someone gets into a heated argument with some other person. Now, this time a terrible fight occurs between Lovekesh Kataria and the wild-card entry Adnaan Shaikh. Kataria was seen making a vlog during which Adnaan passed comments on him that turned into a terrible fight. The other housemates were seen stepping in between to stop both of them.

Adnaan-Kataria's fight

JioCinema, a streaming platform for the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3 recently posted a short promo video on their official social media of today's episode. The video showcased Lovekesh Kataria making a vlog. In the video, Kataria is seen inviting other housemates to see the real side of the wild card entry Adnaan Shaikh. The way he said this, Adnaan got irritated. Adnaan then came in the vlog and said Kataria's video would only be getting views if he (Adnaan) appeared in the vlog. Not just this, the wild card also made fun of Kataria's voice and told him to talk like a mature man's voice. This led to a heated argument between the two. The other contestants came in between to calm the situation between the two when Adnaan pushed Kataria.

See the video:

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

YouTuber Armaan Malik is the new captain of the house. Lovekesh Kataria passed a comment about Armaan's loyalty when he nominated Sana Sultan too, who is a part of the Youtuber's group. Last weekend, the Vada Pav Girl aka Chandrika Dixit got evicted from the show and then Adnaan Shaikh entered the house as a wild card entry. In the earlier episodes, Bigg Boss reprimanded Adnaan as he shared the outside information with the housemates. He apologised for his mistake and got a serious warning.

