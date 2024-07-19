Katrina Kaif lauds husband Vicky Kaushal's performance in 'Bad Newz', says 'you always amaze me'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Katrina Kaif reviews Vicky Kaushal-starrer Bad Newz

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif reviewed her husband Vicky Kaushal's performance in his latest release, Bad Newz, and also penned a special note on her Instagram. Sharing the poster of the film, Katrina on her Instagram Stories wrote, ''And it's hereeee... just too much fun this was, Bromance gets a new meaning with the Punjabi boys, effortless timing and chemistry..... @vickykaushai09 u always amaze me with your ease and the joy u bring on screen @ammyvirk Just loved you in every scene @tripti dimri you are just Congratulations to @bindraamritpal @anandtiwari @karanjohar.''

See her post:

Image Source : INSTAGRAMKatrina Kaif's latest Instagram Stories

Makers of Bad Newz organised s special screening of the film for Bollywood celebrities on Thursday night. The screening was not only attended by the cast and crew of Bad Newz but also the family members of Vicky. The actor arrived at the screening with his wife Katrina and the duo was also seen posing for the paps.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIVicky and Katrina walk hand-in-hand at Bad Newz screening

About Bad Newz

Bad Newz directed by Anand Tiwari is released in theatres on July 19, 2024. This is the first film of Tripti Dimri, Ammy Virk and Vicky Kaushal together. This is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 movie Good Newz which featured Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. This film will be Animal famed actor Triptii's first commercial film as a lead.

Movie Review

Giving 4 out of five stars, Aseem Sharma in his review for Bad Newz wrote, ''The story is good with a touch of fresh pairing of the trio, Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy. The film is a good watch, and you can definitely enjoy it with your family or your partner. Apart from the story and actors, the film also contains some of retro songs, including from Dharma Productions archives, which we bet will tickle your funny bone.'' Read the full review here.

