Bad Newz Twitter Review: Netizens find Vicky Kaushal-starrer a 'hilarious entertainer'

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk-starrer Bad Newz is finally out in theatres amid much-anticipation. Soon after the advance bookings for the comedy drama flick was open, moviegoers booked tickets in large numbers, which clearly shows that Bad Newz will geta good headstart in its opening weekend. Moviegoers, who are watching the first day first show of bad Newz have put out their reviews on X (formerly Twitter), which will give a brief idea about the film. Check them out below.

One user wrote, ''Bad Newz is a delightful blend of humor, drama, and emotion. With ample laughs, witty one-liners, and an engrossing storyline, it promises non-stop entertainment.''

Calling Bad News a 'fun ride', another user wrote, ''What a fun ride was this movie The jokes, the story everything works really well. Vicky Kaushal as usual stole the show And Triptii Dimri was really good too (Trailer me acting nahi dikhaya inhone) Don't miss out this one.''

A user named Abhay Shukla reviewed the film and wrote, ''Its an absolute blast! Full of flair, romance, and laugh-out-loud moments. Vicky Kaushal dazzles, Triptii Dimri is captivating and sizzling, and Ammy delivers a standout performance. A perfect mix of chaos, drama, and touching emotions!''

Another X user called it a 'good watch' and wrote, ''Superb First Half Followed By Average Second Half (The Drama Portions Could Have Been A Lot Better IMO) Chartbuster Music , Good Comedy , Chemistry Between Leads Works Big Time For The Film A Good Watch.''

A user named Salil in his review for Bad Newz posted, ''#BadNewzReview is soooo fun … love it @vickykaushal09 #amyvirk are a riot … and @tripti_dimri23 is a star …. And man @vickykaushal09 is a dancing sensation and love how u never see vicky in any role .. hes so mouldable always the actor par excellence.''

India TV's review for Bad Newz

Giving 4 out of five stars, Aseem Sharma in his review for Bad Newz wrote, ''The story is good with a touch of fresh pairing of the trio, Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy. The film is a good watch, and you can definitely enjoy it with your family or your partner. Apart from the story and actors, the film also contains some of retro songs, including from Dharma Productions archives, which we bet will tickle your funny bone.''