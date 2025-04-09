IMD heatwave forecast: Some relief in north India from tomorrow; rains predicted in these states A severe heatwave has gripped parts of central and western India, with temperatures soaring above 43°C in many areas and reaching a peak of 46.4°C in Barmer, Rajasthan. Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions have been reported in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Delhi.

The prevailing heatwave conditions in northern, central India and parts of Gujarat are likely to subside in the coming days with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a respite from the scorching temperatures from tomorrow, April 10.

On Tuesday, a searing heatwave swept through several states in central and western India, with temperatures soaring to a blistering 46.4 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan's Barmer. 27 IMD stations recorded temperatures at or above 43 degrees Celsius across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. Out of these, at least 19 stations reported heatwave to severe heatwave conditions.

In the national capital, parts of Delhi also experienced extreme heat. The Safdarjung Observatory, which is the city’s main weather station, recorded a temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar registered 40.4 degrees Celsius, both indicating heatwave conditions.

IMD state-wise heatwave forecast

The prevailing heatwave conditions over northwest India are expected to ease starting from April 10, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Similarly, relief from the intense heat is likely over Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh from April 11 onwards.

The anticipated change in weather conditions is expected to bring some respite to residents who have been enduring unusually high temperatures across these regions.

Delhi-NCR weather forecast: Relief from heatwave from tomorrow

The weather over Delhi-NCR is expected to remain hot, with mainly clear skies becoming partly cloudy by evening. Heatwave conditions are likely at isolated places, with maximum and minimum temperatures ranging between 40 to 42°C and 22 to 24°C, respectively. Surface winds will predominantly blow from the southeast at speeds of 10-12 kmph in the morning, decreasing to 8-10 kmph in the afternoon, and picking up again to less than 18 kmph during the evening and night.

On April 10, the sky is expected to turn generally cloudy, with a thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. Temperatures are likely to slightly drop, ranging between 38 to 40°C and 22 to 24°C. Winds will continue from the southeast at 10-12 kmph in the morning, decrease during the afternoon, and later increase to below 20 kmph from the east during the evening and night.

IMD Rainfall prediction: Showers predicted in these states

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, is likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, from April 9 to 11.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also expected to receive isolated to scattered rainfall during the same period. Additionally, isolated rainfall is likely over the plains of Northwest India on April 10. An isolated hailstorm is also expected over parts of Jammu and Kashmir on April 9.