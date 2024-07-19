Bad Newz Review: Except for name nothing is 'bad' about this movie; Vicky Kaushal shines throughout

Bad Newz Movie Review Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: Bad Newz

Critics Rating: 4 / 5

Release Date: July 19, 2024

July 19, 2024 Director: Anand Tiwari

Genre: Comedy Drama

Bad Newz Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk-starrer Bad Newz is out in cinemas. Ever since the trailer was unveiled last month, fans of these lead stars have been eagerly waiting for the film's release. Not only the trailer but songs like 'Tauba Tauba' added to the excitement among the moviegoers. If you are one of those who are planning to watch Bad Newz in cinemas this weekend, it is highly recommended that you first check out this brief review of the Anand Tiwari directorial.

Story

Since the basic plot of the movie is quite clear after watching the film's trailer. We give you brief idea about the story apart from what the trailer shows, without giving any spoilers. The film begins with a cameo of a Bollywood diva (no spoilers), who comes to meet Saloni Bagga (played by Triptii) to learn her success story of clinching one of the major Chef prizes of the world, Merika. Along with this, she is also interested in knowing about her personal life of becoming a mother of twins with two biological fathers. Saloni begins telling her story by mentioning how she met Akhil Chadha (played by Vicky) and got married. Akhil comes from a rich Delhi family, who does everything for Saloni to impress her even if it irritates her sometimes. On the contrary, Saloni is a career-oriented girl who aspires to win the 'Merika' prize, however, she gets distracted by Akhil in achieving the same. This leads to their separation within few months of marriage.

Life of Saloni takes a big turn when she moves out of Delhi to some other town to pursue her dream once again and there she meets Gurbir (Ammy). Without revealing much about the film, we tell you that Saloni gets pregnant with both Akhil and Gurbir and she is not sure about the real father of her upcoming child, which is also shown in the trailer. She asks both of them to give a paternal test, following which the reports reveal that they both are the biological father of the twins and this rare medical incident is called heteropaternal superfecundation. Both Akhil and Gurbir now do everything to impress Saloni, so that she chooses either of them as the father of both the kids after they are born.

Acting

When it comes to actors' performance, Vicky Kaushal without a shadow of a doubt outshines everyone. He plays a rich modern Delhi boy, who is handling his father food chain in the city. His Punjabi accent and swag of a Delhi boy with perfect dialogue delivery will make you fall for him for sure.

On the other hand, Triptii is all love in the film. After the film, you will agree to the fact that she is correctly touted as the 'National Crush'. Lastly, Ammy also justified his role as the second male lead.

Direction

Anand Tiwari, who has also acted in several films including Udaan, Go Goa Gone and Kites, among others, deserves applause for his first full-fledged theatrical release. He used the characters quite wisely and nicely, be it the lead stars or the supporting cast. Showcasing the story on the big screens is done correctly and you will not get bored at any moment. For his direction work, we give 8 out 10 marks to Anand Tiwari.

Songs

Except for 'Tauba Tauba' song, other songs from Bad Newz, which were unveiled prior the film's theatrical release failed to captivate much attention. However, there is one emotional song in the film, which is so perfectly timed that it will leave you teary-eyed.

Verdict

Bad Newz has everything you look out for in a comedy film. On acting terms, lead and supporting casts will not disappoint you. The story is good with a touch of fresh pairing of the trio, Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy. The film is a good watch, and you can definitely enjoy it with your family or your partner. Apart from the story and actors, the film also contains some of retro songs, including from Dharma Productions archives, which we bet won't tickle your funny bone. Out of five, India TV gives Bad Newz 4 stars and recommends the film for perfect family entertainment.