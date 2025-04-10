Top 5 highest paid WWE stars in 2025 WWE is generally known to pay big amounts to its superstars. Over the years, several WWE stars have earned a lot. The entertainment factor that these top WWE wrestlers bring with them is unmatched. On that note, here we bring you the top 5 highest WWE stars in 2025.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is an American Wrestling and Entertainment company. It is generally known to offer massive paychecks for its superstars, and given the entertainment factor that these wrestlers bring in, they deserve such huge amounts as well. Right from Triple H to John Cena, several WWE stars have enjoyed peak popularity in WWE over the years. However, when it comes to the present-day roster, certain stars are even earning seven-figure salaries. Here are the top 5 reported highest-paid wrestlers in 2025:

1. Roman Reigns - $15 million

It is not surprising at all that Roman Reigns is the highest-paid WWE wrestler in 2025. He made his debut in WWE as part of The Shield faction alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. However, soon he transitioned to a solo career to win the WWE Championship four times and the WWE Universal Championship twice. He was also the Royal Rumble Match Winner and WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament winner in 2015 before earning recognition as WWE's 28th Triple Crown Champion and 17th Grand Slam Champion.

2. Cody Rhodes - $10 million

Cody Rhodes is the current undisputed WWE Champion. He is the second highest paid wrestler in WWE and after making his debut in 2006, Rhodes has earned massive accolades in his career. He is the Royal Rumble Match Winner in 2023, 2024. He has won the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship four times, the WWE Intercontinental Championship twice and World Tag Team Championship three times.

3. Randy Orton - $10 million

Randy Orton is a veteran when it comes to WWE and is still among the highest paid wrestlers. At the age of 24, he became the youngest WWE World Heavyweight Champion at the time. Throughout his career, Orton won the WWE Championship 10 times, World Heavyweight Championship 4 times, the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship twice. These are only a few of his numerous career achievements and is one of the all-time greats in WWE.

4. Seth Rollins - $9 million

Seth Rollins is a champion WWE wrestler with a lot of accolades to his name. He is fourth in the list of wrestlers to earn the most in 2025 and is scheduled to compete in a triple-threat match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20. Since making his debut in WWE, Rollins has amassed numerous accolades, including becoming the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion, winning the 2019 Royal Rumble Match, and winning the ROH World Championship and ROH World Tag Team Championship twice.

5. Drew McIntyre - $8 million

Drew McIntyre, a Scottish wrestler, is in the fifth position in this list as he draws an $8 million salary annually. For the unversed, McIntyre made his WWE debut in 2007, however, an unexpected departure ended his first run in 2014. But the way he came back in 2017 is remembered by many even now. He quickly rose to unprecedented heights and rose a wave of momentum all the way to WWE WrestleMania 36, beating Brock Lesnar to win his first WWE Championship.