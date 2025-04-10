Yoga, meditation may lower blood pressure levels temporarily, long-term benefits remain unclear: BMJ study A new study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) Medicine and conducted by researchers from the University of Bristol, UK said that relaxing techniques such as yoga, meditation and breath control can help bring down a person's blood pressure levels in the short term. Read on to know more.

A recent study found that relaxing techniques such as yoga, meditation and breath control can help bring down a person's blood pressure levels in the short term. According to a review of previously published studies, the long-term benefits of these are unclear. The study was published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) Medicine and conducted by researchers from the University of Bristol, UK.

The team said that more rigorously designed and longer duration studies are needed to confirm if relaxing methods can help treat high blood pressure. Hypertension which is a chronic condition needs long-term treatments and behavioural changes and thus, interventions providing short-term benefits are "unlikely to be clinically useful", they added.

Experiencing high levels of stress is known to be a risk factor for high blood pressure or hypertension which can increase the risks of heart disease, stroke and diabetes. While drugs for treating the condition are available, adherence to taking these drugs is poor, thereby generating interest in alternative approaches such as relaxation techniques to reduce stress, according to the researchers.

Analysing 182 previously published studies, the researchers found that most relaxing mechanisms seemed to lower both systolic and diastolic blood pressure in about three months. The findings of the study suggested that "relaxation and stress management techniques might have beneficial short term effects on blood pressure for people with hypertension, but the effectiveness of these interventions is still uncertain".

The interventions commonly employed for relaxing analysed in the study included breath control, yoga or tai chi (a Chinese martial art), meditation, biofeedback, muscle relaxation and music. Breath control was found to bring down systolic blood pressure -- the first and highest number in a blood pressure reading -- by 6.65 mm Hg and meditation a drop of 7.71 mm Hg.

Meditative movements of tai chi and yoga could achieve a drop of 9.58 mm Hg in systolic blood pressure, while mindfulness and psychotherapy could lower the value by 9.90 mm Hg and 9.83 mm Hg, respectively.

The authors of the study wrote, "The results of our systematic review and network meta-analysis indicate that relaxation or stress management techniques might result in meaningful reductions in blood pressure at up to three months of follow-up."

They added, "Hypertension is a chronic condition likely to require long term drug treatments or behavioural changes. As such, interventions that are used for a brief period, or provide only short term benefits, are unlikely to be clinically useful."

(With PTI inputs)

