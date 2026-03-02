PM Modi speaks to Israel's Netanyahu, reiterates 'need for early cessation of hostilities'

New Delhi:

Amid ongoing tensions in West Asia following the Israel-US attack on Iran, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During the call, Modi discussed the regional situation and called for an early cessation of hostilities. He conveyed India’s concerns over recent developments and emphasised that the safety of civilians must remain a priority.

High-level security meeting chaired by PM

On Sunday night, the prime minister chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), the country’s highest decision-making body on security and strategic matters. The meeting was convened to review the evolving situation arising from the attack on Iran by the United States and Israel and the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A source confirmed that the prime minister chaired the CCS meeting but did not disclose further details.

Top ministers briefed on regional developments

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Top officials briefed the committee on the prevailing situation in West Asia and its implications for India. It is believed that the meeting discussed the safety of Indian nationals living in West Asia, as well as those stranded in the region, and reviewed measures to respond if the situation deteriorates.

Airspace disruptions and Strait of Hormuz concerns

Currently, much of West Asia’s airspace is almost closed. With flight services disrupted due to the military escalation, hundreds of Indians are stranded in Dubai, Doha and other key airports in the region, with many appealing to the Indian government for assistance on social media.

The meeting is also learnt to have reviewed the situation arising from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian authorities, a major shipping route for Indian oil carriers.

