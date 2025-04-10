World Parkinson’s Day 2025: Experts explain symptoms, causes and treatments World Parkinson’s Disease Day is observed to raise awareness about this progressive neurological disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. This article helps to understand the symptoms, causes, and the importance of timely detection.

Parkinson’s disease (PD) impacts movement, and while it mostly affects individuals over 60, early-onset cases can occur, too. Parkinson’s disease is caused by the loss of dopamine-producing neurones in a specific area of the brain called the substantia nigra. So, dopamine is a chemical messenger that helps control movement and coordination. When dopamine levels drop, it leads to symptoms that affect the body’s ability to move smoothly and efficiently.

Symptoms of Parkinson's

Dr Upasana Garg, regional technical chief at Apollo Diagnostics Mumbai, says Parkinson’s starts early on as the symptoms start gradually and may be mistaken for normal ageing or other conditions. However, one has to be aware of the signs and symptoms, such as tremors that are slight shaking, often in the hands or fingers while at rest; slowed movement interfering with one’s daily routine; stiffness in the arms or legs, limiting range of motion; inability to balance and poor posture causing falls; changes in handwriting; and slurred speech. Not every individual will experience the same symptoms. It is imperative to seek timely attention after noticing the symptoms.

Cause of Parkinson's

The exact cause of Parkinson’s is unclear. However, according to various studies, a combination of genetic and environmental factors contributes to the disease. Exposure to certain toxins, head injuries, and a family history of Parkinson’s may increase the risk. Ageing is also one of the risk factors for Parkinson’s.

Early diagnosis and treatment

Dr Garg added that early diagnosis of Parkinson’s allows for timely intervention with medications, lifestyle changes, and therapies that can ease symptoms and enhance quality of life. A neurological exam of the patient, medical history, DaTscan (dopamine transporter scan), or MRI can help with the diagnosis. Timely diagnosis is key to managing this disease. Parkinson’s disease has no cure, but treatment focuses on managing symptoms for successful patient outcomes. This includes medications, physical therapy, and even deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery to improve motor control. The doctor will decide the line of treatment for you.

Dr Vishwanathan Iyer, neurosurgeon at Zynova Shalby Hospital in Mumbai, said, “Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder that affects each individual differently. Recognising the early signs like tremors and stiffness can lead to the timely management of the disease. While there's no cure, today’s treatment options, from medications to therapies, help patients maintain independence longer. Public awareness is key in helping families seek help early and manage the condition with expert advice.”

Disclaimer: (The tips suggested in this article are for general information only. Consult your doctor before starting any fitness program related to health or making any changes in your diet or taking any remedy related to any disease. India TV does not confirm the authenticity of any claim.)

