EU to keep on hold its retaliatory tariffs for 90 days to match Trump's pause in duties: Report

Following Donald Trump's authorisation of a 90-day pause in his sweeping tariffs, the European Commission said on Thursday that it will put on hold its retaliatory duties on hold for 90 days to match Trump's decision. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU will suspend the tariffs it imposed in response to Trump's sweeping duties, according to a report.

“While finalising the adoption of the EU countermeasures that saw strong support from our member states, we will put them on hold for 90 days,” von der Leyen said in a statement. “If negotiations are not satisfactory, our countermeasures will kick in,” she added.