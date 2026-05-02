India announce squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2026; Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam miss out

New Delhi:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and announced India's squad for the upcoming edition of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026, which is slated to kick off on June 14. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side, with Smriti Mandhana named as the vice captain of the team.

One of the biggest challenges for the Indian women’s side in the tournament would be the absence of all-rounder Amanjot Kaur. One of the most important players on the side, Amanjot’s absence could prove to be a big blow for the Women in Blue.

The star all-rounder will miss the T20 World Cup due to an injury, and according to skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, she will be away from cricket for about three to four months. It is worth noting that India will kick off their World Cup campaign by taking on arch-rivals Pakistan. The two sides will lock horns on June 14; furthermore, the likes of Australia, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, and South Africa are a part of Group A, where some of the best sides in the world will collide early on.

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India hope to bounce back after recent results

It is worth noting that India women will take on England before the World Cup across three T20Is, and the side will hope to put in a good showing right before the marquee tournament. The same squad as the World Cup will also take on England in late May and early June 2026.

Furthermore, coming on the back of a T20I series loss to South Africa, it could be interesting to see how the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side bounces back.

India women's squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, RIcha Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Nandini Sharma, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c)

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