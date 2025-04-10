Young-onset Parkinson's disease: Expert explains how it affects the young adults Young-onset Parkinson's disease is on the rise, affecting adults in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. An expert explains the unique challenges and symptoms of this condition in young adults. Learn about the signs, diagnosis, and impact on daily life.

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a brain condition that causes problems with movement, mental health, sleep, pain, and other health issues. This disease has long been thought to primarily affect the elderly. Traditionally linked to ageing, the image of a senior suffering from tremors, stiffness, and limited movement has dominated public view. While Parkinson's disease is often diagnosed at the age of 60, anyone under the age of 50 is considered to have young-onset Parkinson's disease (YOPD). According to Johns Hopkins' research, around 2 percent of the 1 million patients with Parkinson's were diagnosed before the age of 40.

How is young-onset Parkinson’s disease different?

Parkinson’s affecting the younger population may showcase different causes, symptoms, and treatments.

Genetics: On average, young-onset Parkinson's disease patients are somewhat more likely to be hereditary or genetic.

Symptoms: Dystonia (stiffness or cramping in a muscle or limb) is a common early sign in YOPD patients. People with YOPD also have increased dyskinesia (involuntary physical movements). They also show fewer cognitive disorders, such as dementia and memory loss.

Progression: Patients with young-onset Parkinson's disease appear to progress the disease more slowly over time.

What are the symptoms of YOPD?

According to Dr Kadam Nagpal, Head and Consultant - Neuroimmunology & Movement Disorders and Neurology, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi, young-onset Parkinson’s disease (YOPD) is diagnosed in a similar way as Parkinson’s in older people. Common symptoms include shaking or tremors in the hands, arms, legs, jaw, or face. In younger people, these tremors may be quicker or look a bit different than in older patients. Other signs are stiffness in the body, slow movement, and trouble with balance or coordination. People with YOPD can also have non-movement symptoms, just like older patients. These include feeling depressed, trouble sleeping, memory or thinking problems, and issues like constipation or urinary problems more often.

What can cause YOPD?

Most individuals with Parkinson's disease develop the disease as a result of a mix of genetics and environmental factors. However, genetics has a more significant impact in YOPD. Scientists discovered genes that can cause or raise the likelihood of developing Parkinson's disease at a young age. People with early-onset Parkinson's disease and a significant family history are more likely to carry PD-related genes.

Parkinson’s is no longer an “old person’s disease.” The diagnosis of Parkinson’s at a younger age can be particularly disruptive. These individuals are often in the middle of building careers, raising families, or planning long-term goals. Living with a chronic condition like Parkinson’s can bring emotional and psychological strain, including anxiety, depression, and a sense of isolation.

Medicines are the most common treatment for Parkinson's disease. It helps improve dopamine levels in the brain, which may reduce symptoms including tremor, rigidity, and slowness of movement. Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a surgical method used to treat Parkinson's disease when medicine is no longer effective.

Early diagnosis can significantly improve quality of life. It allows patients to begin treatment—including medication, physiotherapy, and lifestyle adjustments—sooner, helping to manage symptoms and slow progression.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

ALSO READ: World Parkinson’s Day 2025: Experts explain symptoms, causes and treatments