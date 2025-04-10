Dominican Republic nightclub disaster: Death toll nears 218 after roof collapse Nearly 12 hours after the nightclub's roof collapsed, rescue workers were still pulling survivors out from beneath the rubble. Firefighters removed shattered concrete blocks and used wooden pickaxes to lift heavy debris, while the sound of drills breaking up concrete filled the air.

A devastating roof collapse at the renowned Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo has left at least 218 dead and more than 200 injured, marking one of the deadliest disasters in the Dominican Republic’s recent history. The collapse occurred early Tuesday during a lively merengue concert, when dust began falling from the ceiling before the structure gave way, crushing partygoers beneath tons of rubble.

Rescue efforts continued late into Wednesday, with emergency crews from Puerto Rico and Israel joining local responders to search for survivors. However, no one has been found alive since Tuesday afternoon. The National Institute of Forensic Pathology reported that 54 victims had been identified so far, with many others still missing, sparking emotional pleas from anxious family members.

Among the victims were meringue legend Rubby Pérez, former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel, and prominent figures like cardiologist Luis Solís and government officials. The deceased also included family members of high-profile political figures, including the son and daughter-in-law of the Minister of Public Works.

Authorities have vowed to continue the search, but many mourners, frustrated by the lack of updates, have criticized the slow pace of identification and recovery efforts. “We cannot wait until nighttime,” said one woman desperately awaiting news of a missing relative.

Hospitalised survivors are in critical condition, with some suffering multiple fractures after being trapped for hours under debris. The Dominican government has announced plans to provide psychological support to the affected families, many of whom are still searching for loved ones in hospitals and morgues.

The cause of the collapse remains unclear, with questions about the club’s safety inspections unanswered. The Jet Set club, a popular venue among locals and tourists alike, has pledged full cooperation with authorities in the ongoing investigation.

This tragedy has left the nation in mourning, with relatives and friends grappling with the shock of losing loved ones in a horrific and sudden disaster.

(Inputs from AP)