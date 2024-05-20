Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar welcome baby boy, pens a sweet note on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam and husband-filmmaker Aditya Dhar shared the good news. The couple made fans happy with the announcement of welcoming their baby boy. The actress took to Instagram and made an official statement that she had given birth to a son. The couple also revealed their baby boy's name.

Along with the picture, the caption read, "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible."

"As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation", the couple wrote.

Fans and celebrities from the industry took to the comment section and congratulated the couple. Ranveer Singh wrote, "Bahut bahut bahut sara pyaar ! God bless". Raashi Khanna and Mrunal Thakur too congratulated the couple on the birth of their baby. Ayushmann Khurrana, Vishal Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan, and Neha Dhupia too congratulated.

Excited fans too congratulated and flooded the comment section with best wishes. One user wrote, "Omg!! Congratulations guys. I'm so happy for you. Sending my best wishes to the little one from Kolkata. Love you guys. Stay blessed." Another user wrote, "A big congratulations to the beautiful @yamigautam and @adityadharfilms Very happy for you two..." "Hath Hath Mubarak. May Almighty bless Vedavid with His choicest blessings. Congratulations to the entire Dhar - Gautam clan :)", wrote the third user.

After working together in the film Uri: The Surgical Strike, the couple came in contact. After dating for almost 2 years, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got married on June 4, 2021. Both of them got married with full customs at the actress's house in Himachal in the presence of their family and close ones.

Meanwhile on the work front, Yami Gautam's career, she entered the film world in the year 2009 with the Kannada film 'Ullas-Utsah'. In the year 2012, he worked on her first Hindi film 'Vicky Donor'. She was last seen in Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2. She was recently seen in the film Article 370 which was released in theatres on February 23 this year. The film received great reviews and was appreciated by the film critics and netizens equally.

