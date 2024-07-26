Telangana CM Revanth Reddy orders officials to speed up local body poll preparations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday instructed state officials to accelerate the preparations for local body elections. During a meeting with ministers and officials, the chief minister emphasized the importance of promptly initiating the election process.

According to an official release, the chief minister inquired about the expected timeline for receiving the list of the updated voters' from the Election Commission to State Election Commission (SEC). To which the officials informed him that the Election Commission has already dispatched the list to two states and that Telangana, along with six other states, is expected to receive it within a week.

Reddy urged officials to commence the election process as soon as the voters' list is received and to prepare the lists for the respective local bodies within a week. He also directed the backward classes commission to submit its report on the BC quota in local body elections within a specific timeframe.

Significantly, the term of the local bodies in the state expired a few months ago, necessitating the swift organization of new elections.

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting, the chief minister today also addressed issues related to the Dharani portal, Telangana's integrated land records management system. He called for a detailed study to find permanent solutions to the problems users face with the portal.

He further also advocated for the creation of comprehensive legislation to address the increasing land ownership issues in the state. He instructed officials to conduct extensive consultations with the public to gather suggestions for resolving land-related disputes. An all-party meeting will also be organized to seek opinions on formulating this comprehensive legislation.

(With inputs from PTI)