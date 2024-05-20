Shah Rukh Khan casts his vote along with Gauri and Suhana, AbRAM spotted in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan with his family at a polling booth in Mumbai

The voting in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway across 49 constituencies spanning six states and two Union Territories. Ahead of polling in Mumbai, several Bollywood celebrities urged voters to come out and exercise their duty as citizens. Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan was spotted with his family at a polling booth in Mumbai.

In the clip, Shah Rukh Khan wore a black t-shirt and pants, his daughter Suhana Khan wore a blue suit and his wife Gauri wore a wife top and blue jeans. AbRam and Aryan Khan too were spotted. He stopped and thanked the officers standing at the polling booth for doing their duties in this scorching heat.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan urged the netizens of India to exercise their right to vote. He took to X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote, "As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let’s carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country’s best interests in mind. Go forth Promote, our right to Vote." For the unversed, elections in 6 Lok Sabha seats of Mumbai are scheduled for Phase 5. The seats are Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second largest after Uttar Pradesh. Voting for the first four phases has concluded and for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, polling which is held today. The counting and results will be declared on June 4.

Earlier in the day, Akshay Kumar, Deol brothers Sunny and Bobby, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, filmmaker Subhash Ghai and his wife, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and father David Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and many other Bollywood celebrities cast votes all over Mumbai.

