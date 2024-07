Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will hold protests across Tamil Nadu against the Union Government today (July 27), alleging that the state was neglected in the Union Budget 2024. The protest will take place on Saturday. Stating that the Union Budget discriminated against Tamil Nadu, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not working for the people but for the parties that support him to stay in power.