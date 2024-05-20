Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express released on OTT this weekend, 5 actors who turned director before him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Madgaon Express is Kunal Kemmu's first directorial flick.

Kunal Kemmu made his directorial debut with Madgaon Express, starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu Sharma and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles. The actor, who is known for his versatile acting, be it comedy or serious roles, tried his hands in the direction with Madgaon Express, showcasing his other talents. But did you know, that he is not the first actor in Hindi cinema, who has sat in the director's chair? Check out the list.

Ajay Devgn

The actor made his acting debut in films in 1991 with Phool Aur Kaante. After acting in films for nearly 15 years, Ajay Devgn made his directorial debut with U Me Aur Hum in 2008. His latest directorial was Runway 34.

Aamir Khan

Popularly known as 'Mr Perfectionist', Aamir Khan made his directorial debut with the blockbuster Taare Zameen Par, which was released in 2007. The film was based on the relationship between a child, who struggled in school academics, and his parents.

Arbaaz Khan

Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz has directed just one film to date but it was a huge commercial success. The film he directed was Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 2. The film also features Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz himself, Prakash Raj and Vinod Khanna.

Satish Kaushik

The late actor made his directorial debut in 1993 with Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. Post this, he has directed several Hindi films including Salman Khan-starrer Tere Naam, Anil Kapoor's Hamara Dil Aapke Pass Hai and others. His last directorial project was Kaagaz.

Hema Malini

The veteran star, who is now a full-time politician, tried her hands in direction nearly 20 years after working as an actor. Her first directorial film was Dil Aashna Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Jeetendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Dimple Kapadia, and Amrita Singh in the lead roles.