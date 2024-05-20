Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh step out to cast their vote in Phase 5 of Lok Sabha polls | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh,

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who will soon embrace parenthood, stepped out to cast their vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The duo was seen donning matching coloured outfits as they arrived at a polling booth in Mumbai. On one hand, DeePee wore an oversized white shirt with light blue denim while Ranveer matched his outfit with a matching white shirt and similar denim shade. In the pictures and videos that are shared on social media by the paparazzi, Deepika's baby bump is clearly visible.

Since morning when the voting began at 7 am, many actors like Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar have come out of their homes early to fulfil their duty as citizens. Several other Bollywood stars who voted today including Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Kunal Kohli, Paresh Rawal, Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Vishal Dadlani, Anupam Kher, Suresh Oberoi, Malaika Arora and Kajol, among others.

This phase of the elections covers six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai including, Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central.

Additionally, constituencies in Maharashtra like Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane are also participating. Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest state in terms of parliamentary constituencies after Uttar Pradesh. In Maharashtra, major political parties, which are at loggerheads in the polls include Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress Party (INDI Alliance)

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections are being conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, and have been marked by significant voter engagement. The final results are scheduled to be announced on June 4.