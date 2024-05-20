Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor among other celebs cast votes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aamir Khan- Kiran Rao and Ranbir Kapoor at a polling booth

The voting in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway across 49 constituencies spanning six states and two Union Territories. Ahead of polling in Mumbai, several Bollywood celebrities urged voters to come out and exercise their duty as citizens. Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia and Madhuri Dixit were spotted at the polling booth to cast their votes.

Ranbir Kapoor was seen entering the polling booth after patiently waiting for his turn to cast his vote. The actor was joined by veteran actor Pran at the booth. Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a white shirt and a pair of blue jeans and flaunted his inked finger for the photographers.

Actress Madhuri Dixit waved at the fans and was clicked entering the polling booth. The actress was seen wearing a simple green ethnic outfit and was also wearing a pair of shades. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were also spotted at the polling booth and flaunted their inked finger after casting booth in Mumbai.

Tamannaah Bhatia too cast her vote for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Mumbai. When fans funnily asked her to show her finger, she showed it, and replied, "That sounds wrong, but." Actress Shraddha Kapoor was also spotted at the polling booth in Mumbai.

This phase of the elections covers six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai including, Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central. The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections are being conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, and have been marked by significant voter engagement. The final results are scheduled to be announced on June 4.

