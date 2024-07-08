Descendants of The Sun star Song Joong Ki expecting second child with Katie Louise Saunders

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Song Joong Ki and Katie Louise Saunders

Popular South Korean actor and British actress Katy Louise Saunders has another good news. According to a report in PTI, their agency said that the couple are expecting their second child. Song Joong Ki and Katie Louise Saunders are expecting their second child.

Actor Song Joong Ki is becoming a father of two, their agency quoted. "Song Joong-ki and his wife are pregnant with their second child. It is difficult to confirm the timing of birth or the gender of the child as these are private matters." On January 30, 2023, Song Joong Ki announced through his fan cafe that he had married his British-Colombian girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders, a former actress who was already pregnant with their first child.

On June 14, Saunders gave birth to a son at a hospital in Rome. Song Joong Ki was previously married to Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye-kyo in a private ceremony on October 31, 2017. On June 26, 2019, the couple announced their divorce. Song Joong-ki and Katy did not have a grand wedding ceremony but just registered their marriage and announced it to the fans via social media.

Recollecting the day when they tied the knot, Song Joong-ki said, "That day, I registered our marriage and went straight to the script reading and gosa (a traditional Korean ritual to pray for good luck when starting a big event) site for the film ‘My Name is Loh Kiwan.’ Katy and I had a late dinner together after finishing work. That day was hectic."

Song Joong Ki made his debut in the historical coming-of-age drama titled Sungkyunkwan Scandal in 2010 and the variety show Running Man was one of the original cast members. He has starred in popular series including The Innocent Man, Descendants of Sun, Arthdal Chronicles, Vincenzo, and Reborn Rich among others.

