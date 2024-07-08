Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri's fiery chemistry in 'Jaanam' song teaser sets internet on fire | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A fiery chemistry between Tripti and Vicky in the song 'Jaanam'

Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri are back with another super-hit track 'Jaanam' from their upcoming movie 'Bad Newz'. The first song 'Tauba Tauba' has already created a buzz among the audience and now, it's time for another track to take over. The teaser of the 'Jaanam' track has been out on July 8. Vicky and Tripti are all set to raise the temperature with their upcoming song. The actor shared a glimpse from the song which has created a buzz on the internet. Fans will witness a fiery and super-hot chemistry between Vicky and Tripti. The connection between the duo in the video will surely set your screen on fire.

See the teaser:

The teaser of the song starts with 'Vicky Kaushal being shirtless in the pool along with a monokini-clad Tripti. The audience will experience the next level of romance in the upcoming video of the song. From underwater kisses in the pool to even making out on the dining table. Vicky shared the teaser of the song on his official social media handle and wrote, “Aise na yun dekho dekho jaanam… #Jaanam song out tomorrow!” It will be out on July 9, 2024.

No doubt, this track is also going to be another hit, but it was quite difficult for some fans to not bring Katrina Kaif's name in between. One of the fans wrote, “Bhai aapko Katrina bhabhi kuchh kehti nahi hai kya?”, while the other fan commented, “Katrina didi, mein toh nah seheti." Another fan asked, “Does Katrina know about this?"

Earlier, 'Bad Newz' was titled as 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam'. The movie will feature Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Tripti Dimri coming together for the first time and Neha Dhupia will also be seen in a prominent role. Anand Tiwari has directed the film. Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja have written the storyline. The movie is produced under Dharma Productions by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. 'Bad Newz' is all set to hit the theatres on July 19, 2024.

