PM Modi targets Congress over Waqf Act, says amended law to end land ‘loot’ and benefit poor Muslims Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Ambedkar Jayanti address in Hisar, accused the Congress party of "appeasing fundamentalists" by opposing the amended Waqf law and misusing the Constitution for vote-bank politics.

PM Modi in Haryana: On the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce attack on the Congress, accusing the party of "appeasing fundamentalists" through its stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Act and alleging that it misused the Constitution for vote-bank politics. Speaking at a rally in Hisar, Haryana, PM Modi said, “Congress only appeased fundamentalists. The biggest proof of this is the Waqf law. Lakhs of hectares of land were kept aside in the name of Waqf, but poor Muslims never benefitted. It was the land mafia who gained. This loot will now stop with the new law.” He said that under the amended Waqf law, no Adivasi land could be claimed by the Waqf board. “This is real social justice — ensuring rights for poor Muslims and Pasmanda Muslims,” he said.

PM Modi also accused Congress of betraying the vision of Ambedkar and treating Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs as “second-class citizens”. “Dr Ambedkar dreamt of dignity for the poor and backward. But Congress spread the virus of vote-bank politics and blocked his vision,” he said. "They even humiliated Ambedkar while he was alive, made him lose elections, and tried to erase his legacy,” he claimed.

On the Uniform Civil Code, the Prime Minister said Congress had turned the Constitution into a “tool for power” and resisted implementing a common civil law despite its constitutional spirit. “In Uttarakhand, a secular civil code is now in place. Congress still opposes it,” he said.

Kharge hits back at PM

Responding to PM's statements, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit back, defending his party’s track record on Ambedkar’s ideals and accusing the BJP of historical hypocrisy. “These people were enemies of Baba Saheb then, and they remain so today,” Kharge said. “When Babasaheb adopted Buddhism, they said he had become an untouchable. They even said that Buddha had been made untouchable. It was Hindu Mahasabha that opposed him.”

Kharge also recalled Congress’s push for social justice through reservation in women’s legislation. “When the women’s reservation bill was passed two years ago, it was Congress that demanded immediate implementation and inclusion of SC, ST and OBC quotas. This is what we have consistently fought for,” he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi flagged off the first commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone for a new terminal at Hisar airport. He also unveiled key infrastructure projects in Yamunanagar, including an 800-MW thermal power unit and a biogas plant under the GOBARDhan scheme.

(With agency inputs)