'I have...', Singer Armaan Malik clears the air about his connection with Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant

Bigg Boss OTT 3 with each passing day is getting interesting. Singer Armaan Malik recently took to Instagram to state after his name was confused with the contestant of the same name. The YouTuber who gained recognition for his luxurious lifestyle and his two wives.

The singer-composer wrote in his Instagram stories, "Hi everyone, I’ve been trying to overlook an issue for a while now, but it seems to be getting out of hand at this point and I have to address it. A YouTube creator, earlier known as Sandeep, later changed his name to Armaan Malik and is currently on Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. This is causing a lot of confusion, with many people mistakenly tagging me and assuming we are the same person. I want to be very clear: I have NO connection to this individual and do not endorse him or his lifestyle in any way."

He further wrote, " This situation is hampering my reputation and is turning out to be misleading to so many people who have supported me over the years. While I can’t stop someone from changing their name and taking up the same as mine, I do request my own community to help me overcome this. Please stop tagging me in posts about anything related to him. Thank you for your understanding and support."

For the unversed, Armaan is married to both Kritika and Payal and all three live together. All three are known for their content on social media and are popular social media couples. All three participated together in season 3 of Bigg Boss OTT. Payal is Armaan's first wife and later he married her best friend Kritika. In one episode, Payal was seen talking about the marriage of Kritika and Armaan. Payal started crying while talking about the marriage of Armaan and Kritika. She recently got evicted from the show.

Recently, Armaan Malik was seen slapping Vishal Pandey in front of the housemates in the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Due to the petty act of Vishal Pandey, a tense atmosphere was created in the BB house. The decision was taken by Bigg Boss as a punishment that he has been nominated for the entire season due to violation of the rules of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

