New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings on Sunday inducted legendary former cricketers Suresh Raina and Matthew Hayden into the franchise’s first-ever Hall of Fame. The announcement was made during the team’s fan event “Roar’26” at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The two were integral parts of the Super Kings during their playing days. Raina represented CSK from its inception in 2008 until 2021 and played a key role in four IPL title wins (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021). Popularly known as “Chinna Thala,” he also featured in CSK’s Champions League T20 triumphs in 2010 and 2014, earning Player of the Tournament honours in the latter. He remains the franchise’s highest run-scorer with 5,529 runs, including two centuries and 38 fifties.

Hayden represented CSK from 2008 to 2010

Meanwhile, Aussie legend Hayden was part of CSK from 2008 to 2010 and contributed to their 2010 IPL-winning campaign. He also became the franchise’s first Orange Cap winner in 2009, scoring 572 runs, and finished with 1,117 runs for the team.

CSK hosts special event in Chennai

The Super Kings franchise hosted a special event, named "Roar'26" in Chennai. The event was attended by several former CSK players, including Muttiah Muralitharan, Ambati Rayudu, Lakshmipathy Balaji, S Badrinath, and Michael Hussey.

During the program, former CSK captain MS Dhoni honoured India's 2026 T20 World Cup-winning members of the franchise by presenting them with mementoes.

Two players in the CSK squad — Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube were part of the 2026 World Cup, while the franchise also honoured young gun Ayush Mhatre, who helped India clinch the Under-19 World Cup a few months ago.

CSK to kick off campaign on March 30

The IPL 2026 will begin on March 28 with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru. However, CSK will open their campaign a couple of days later against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 30.