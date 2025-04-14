Congress expected to elevate Priyanka Gandhi's role as party vice president amid push for structural reforms According to party sources, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been playing a key role behind the scenes, even though she currently holds the post of General Secretary without any specific organisational charge.

The Congress is expected to soon take a call on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's future role within the organisation, as internal discussions around her possible elevation to the post of party vice president gain momentum.

According to party sources, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been playing a key role behind the scenes, even though she currently holds the post of General Secretary without any specific organisational charge. One of her most notable recent contributions is the blueprint for a pilot project aimed at empowering district presidents, starting with Gujarat.

This project, which seeks to strengthen the grassroots structure of the Congress by giving more responsibility and authority to district-level leaders, could later be replicated in other states if it becomes successful in Gujarat.

Party insiders say that along with the discussion on Priyanka’s formal role, the Congress is also preparing for broader functional changes within the organisation. The focus will be on improving internal systems and operational efficiency to make the party’s functioning more effective ahead of upcoming electoral challenges.

Sources indicated that while a final decision on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s elevation is still pending, her involvement in key organisational initiatives reflects her growing influence in shaping the Congress' future direction