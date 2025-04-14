Delhi Airport’s Terminal 2 to shut for operations from April 15 | Check details IndiGo and other airlines will stop operations from Delhi Airport's Terminal 2 starting April 15 due to planned maintenance. All IndiGo flights will shift to Terminals 1 and 3 until further notice. Akasa Air will also operate from Terminal 1D.

Delhi Airport Latest News: IndiGo and other airlines will stop operating from Terminal 2 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from April 15 as the terminal is set to undergo maintenance work. Flights currently operating from T2 will be reassigned to other terminals, primarily Terminal 1 and Terminal 3. IndiGo announced the shift in a statement on Sunday, confirming that from April 15 onwards, all of its flights previously operating from Terminal 2 will move to Terminal 1. The airline will continue operations from Terminals 1 and 3 until further notice.

"Delhi Terminal 2 is going under maintenance, resulting in all flights being moved to Terminal 1 starting April 15, 2025," the airline said. IndiGo added that passengers will be notified of the changes via email and WhatsApp, and a full list of reassigned flights will be made available on its website.

Akasa Air, another carrier currently using Terminal 2, also confirmed a similar development. "Starting 15 Apr 2025, all our flights to and from Delhi will operate from Terminal 1 (1D) of Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi," it said on X.

The changes coincide with the full-scale operationalisation of the upgraded Terminal 1. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said the refurbished terminal will be fully functional starting April 15, offering enhanced passenger amenities, improved connectivity, and upgraded infrastructure.

“In just 2 days, experience a smarter, more comfortable journey at Delhi Airport’s upgraded Terminal 1. Get ready for smoother travel, better connectivity, and world-class facilities — all under one roof,” DIAL said in a post on X.

Passengers flying out of Delhi from April 15 are advised to check their terminal details in advance and arrive early to avoid confusion or delays.