HMD Crest Series launched in India with OLED panel: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : HMD HMD Crest series

HMD has launched its two smartphones under its own brand name in India. The newly launched smartphones include HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max. These are 54G smartphones and come with features such as Unisoc T760 SoC, 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED panel, 50MP front shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Here are all the details you need to know about HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max smartphones.

HMD Crest, HMD Crest Max India price and availability

The HMD Crest is priced at Rs 14,499 for the 6GB/128GB storage variant and is available in three colours: purple, red, and blue. The HMD Crest Max, starting at Rs 16,499, comes with 8GB/256GB storage and is available in green, red, and purple colours.

As part of the launch offer, the HMD Crest will be available for Rs 12,999 and the HMD Crest Max for Rs 14,999. Both phones will be available for purchase on Amazon during its Great Freedom Sale.

HMD Crest specifications

The HMD Crest is equipped with a Unisoc T760 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The phone comes with Android 14 pre-installed.

It boasts a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ OLED display and is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The HMD Crest is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary camera and an AI lens. For selfies and video calls, it has a 50MP front camera.

HMD Crest Max specifications

The HMD Crest Max is powered by the Unisoc SoC and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone runs on Android 14 out of the box.

It has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ OLED panel and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The HMD Crest Max features a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary camera, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, it is equipped with a 50MP front camera.

ALSO READ: Google Maps gets new features in India, will alert about road widths, flyovers, more