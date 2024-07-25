Google Maps gets new features in India, will alert about road widths, flyovers, more

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE MAPS Google Maps new features in India

Google announced several new features for Maps in India on Thursday, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and local partners. The company is introducing a feature designed to reduce the use of narrow roads for driving four-wheelers. This feature uses AI to estimate road widths and will be available for Maps users in India. It incorporates multiple signals such as satellite imagery, Street View, and other information to estimate road widths at scale. This will benefit four-wheeler drivers, bikers, pedestrians, and other commuters, making travel on narrow roads safer and more reliable.

Google Maps' new clear callouts feature

Google will also add "clear callouts" in Maps Directions and Navigation screens to alert users to narrow sections on their route. This will help users proceed cautiously or choose an alternative route. The feature will be rolled out on Android devices this week in eight cities including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Indore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati with plans for iOS support and expansion to more cities in the future.

Another feature being added is the callout of flyovers along the recommended route, available in 40 cities across India for both four-wheeler and two-wheeler active navigation on Android apps and Android Auto. iOS and CarPlay support will be coming soon.

Google Maps new feature for EVs

For electric vehicle (EV) users, Google will provide information about EV charging stations on both Google Maps and Google Search in India. The company is collaborating with leading EV charging providers to add authoritative information for over 8,000 charging stations, representing a significant portion of available charging stations in India.

What else?

Additionally, the metro booking experience in Google Maps is now live in Kochi and Chennai. Google has also simplified the process of reporting road incidents, making it easy and less distracting. This update is available in India on Google Maps across all platforms including Android, iOS, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

Google has also teamed up with local experts like NDTV Food and MagicPin to provide insider tips and recommendations for the best places to eat, drink, and explore in 10 major cities and tourist spots.

