Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan meets PM Modi, discusses UAE-India ties for a prosperous future The Crown Prince's visit is aimed at boosting cooperation across various sectors such as trade, investment and technology between the two nations.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and UAE Defence Minister, commenced his two-day official visit to India today with a high-level meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This visit, marking his first official trip to India in his current role, underscores the growing and deep-rooted bilateral ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India, spanning strategic, economic, and cultural sectors.

During their meeting, the two leaders discussed the vibrant and dynamic partnership between the two nations, focusing on strengthening collaboration in key areas such as trade, investment, and defence. Prime Minister Modi expressed his enthusiasm for the continued development of UAE-India relations, highlighting their shared vision for a prosperous future, built on mutual trust and a commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, Crown Prince Hamdan took part in a crucial bilateral discussion with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The meeting focused on enhancing strategic ties, defense cooperation, and collaborative opportunities in the security domain. Both sides expressed their dedication to further strengthening defense relations and exploring joint initiatives that align with the common goals of regional stability and security.

Sheikh Hamdan’s visit also includes meetings with India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and other senior officials. In addition, the Crown Prince is set to attend a business roundtable in Mumbai, where he will engage with industry leaders to explore opportunities for expanding trade and investment between the UAE and India.

This official visit marks an important milestone in the UAE’s continued efforts to strengthen its diplomatic and economic relations with India. It reflects both nations' shared commitment to innovation, security, and long-term prosperity.