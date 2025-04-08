Sheikh Hasina says day will come when those targeting Awami League members will be brought to justice During her address, Sheikh Hasina targeted Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor of the interim government in Bangladesh, and called him “someone who never loved the people”.

In a significant development, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said that Allah kept her alive for a reason and the day will come when those targeting the Awami League members will be brought to justice. Sheikh Hasina, who left Bangladesh after a nationwide movement ousted her from power, made the remarks when she was interacting with family members of her party leaders during a social media interaction.

During her address, she targeted Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor of the interim government in Bangladesh, and called him “someone who never loved the people”.

She Muhammad Yunus loaned out small amounts at high interest rates and used the money to live lavishly abroad. “We could not understand his duplicity then, so we helped him a lot. But people did not benefit. He did well for himself. Then developed a lust for power that is burning Bangladesh now,” she said.

The former Prime Minister said Bangladesh, which was once seen as a model of development, has now turned into a terrorist country.

“Our leaders and workers are being killed in a way that cannot be described. Awami League, cops, lawyers, journalists, artists, everyone is being targeted,” she said.

She also alleged a media clampdown in Bangladesh and added that rapes, murders, dacoities, nothing can be reported and if it is reported, the TV channel or newspaper will be targeted.

Recalling the horrific killings of her whole family, including her father and the first Bangladesh President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she said, “I lost my father, mother, brother, everyone in one day. And then they did not let us return to the country. I know the pain of losing your own. Allah keeps protecting me, maybe he wants to get some good done through me. Those who have committed these crimes must be punished. This is my pledge.”

During the interaction, when a supporter asked how she is, Sheikh Hasina said, “I am alive, son.” Another supporter told her, “May Allah grant you the opportunity again.” She replied, “He will. That’s why Allah has kept me alive. I am coming.”

The strong remarks from Sheikh Hasina comes even as the interim government in Bangladesh has been trying to extradite Sheikh Hasina.

During the meeting on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit, Yunus asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the status of the extradition request. He also also told PM Modi that Sheikh Hasina had been making “inflammatory remarks” in the media and “trying to destabilise the situation in Bangladesh.

“We request that the Government of India take appropriate measures to restrain her from continuing to make such incendiary statements while she remains in your country,” he said, according to a statement.

India earlier had also raised concerns with Bangladesh over reports of atrocities against minorities. However, in response, Yunus said the reports of attacks on the minorities were hugely inflated and “the bulk of them were fake news”.