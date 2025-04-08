Two accused arrested in bomb attack at Punjab BJP leader's house, Bishnoi-ISI link suspected An explosive was hurled at the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar early Tuesday. Police have arrested the accused, and the attack is suspected to be a conspiracy hatched by Pakistan's ISI.

Two people have been arrested in connection with a blast at Punjab BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. He further stated that the e-rickshaw used in the crime has also been recovered.

Giving further details, Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said the crime was committed to disturb communal harmony. "It was a major conspiracy of Pakistan's ISI. Zeeshan Akhtar, who is an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and (Pakistani gangster) Shahzad Bhatti, had hatched a conspiracy," Shukla said.

He added that an investigation into the possible links of the Babbar Khalsa International is also underway and said that Punjab Police was also in touch with the central agencies.

A blast at Kalia's residence in Jalandhar early on Tuesday damaged an aluminium partition and shattered glass windows of his home, his SUV and a motorcycle in the courtyard. No one was hurt, police said.

Kalia, a former Cabinet minister and former president of Punjab BJP, was at home when the explosion took place. He is also a member of the BJP's national executive.

There have been many incidents of explosions targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur in the past four to five months, but this is the first such incident when the house of a prominent politician was targeted. Last month, a blast occurred outside a temple in Amritsar.