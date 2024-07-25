Redmi 13 5G review: Similar specifications to Redmi 12 5G but worth extra money? Find out here

Follow us on Redmi 13 5G smartphone

Redmi recently launched a new budget smartphone in India. The newly launched Redmi 13 5G is successor of Redmi 12, which was launched in August last year in the country. Redmi 13 5G offers almost similar specifications as Redmi 12 but is more expensive than that smartphone. For instance, Redmi 12 and Redmi 13 features Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile and Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE Mobile respectively. They get the same 6.79-inch FHD+ display but higher refresh rate.

In this review, we will find out whether the new Redmi 13 smartphone is worth extra money. But before we delve into the review, let's closely examine its specifications.

Redmi13 review: Specifcations

Model Redmi 13 5G Price and variants Rs 13,999 (6GB+128GB), Rs15,499 (8GB+128GB) Colours Black Diamond, Hawaiian Blue, Orchid Pink Availability Amazon, Xiaomi official website Display size 6.79-inch punch hole display Display specs IPS LCD FHD+ display Security Fingerprint, Face Unlock Camera setup Rear – dual cameras, Front – single camera Camera specs Rear- 108 MP main camera and 2 MP macro lens, Front- 13 MP Chipset Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE Mobile RAM and storage 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB Battery and charging 5030mAh with 33W charing Operating system Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14 Sensors Ambient Light Sensor, E Compass, Accelerometer, Vibration Motor, IR Blaster, Side fingerprint sensor Network and connectivity Dual SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5

Redmi 13 review: Design and display

Redmi 13 5G review: What's inside the retail box

Before delving into the smartphone’s design and display, let’s briefly go over the contents of the retail box. Inside, you’ll find the handset, a silicone case, a charger, a USB data cable, a SIM ejector tool, and various guides. Redmi also includes a screen protector along with the smartphone.



The smartphone's design is similar to the recently launched Redmi budget phones, especially the Redmi 12 5G. It has a dual-circular rear camera module with two distinct sensors and an LED flash on the side. The glossy back panel is made of plastic, and the side edges have a metallic finish.

At the bottom edge, there is a loud and clear speaker, along with a USB Type-C port and a mic. The top edge features an IR blaster and a 3.5mm headphone jack, a feature that is disappearing from most smartphones nowadays.

Redmi 13 review: Display

The smartphone's display is decent considering its price. However, users may experience issues using it in bright daylight due to its low peak brightness. It supports Full HD videos and features slimmer bezels at the top and bottom edges. Compared to the Redmi 12 5G, it offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and the ability to customize the refresh rate for different apps.

Redmi 13 review: Performance and battery

The smartphone runs smoothly, but apps and files take a while to open, which is considerable given its price. In addition, it includes many unnecessary apps and duplicate software. You can uninstall some of them, while others can be force-stopped to free up storage space.

As for battery life, the smartphone can last for more than 5-6 days when idle. With moderate to heavy usage, it can last for 1-2 days. Compared to the Redmi 12 5G, this smartphone comes with 33W charging support and takes around 1.5 hours to fully charge.

Redmi 13 review: Camera

The Redmi 13 5G comes with a camera app that offers various modes, such as Portrait and Night modes. It has improved camera specifications compared to the Redmi 12 5G. The picture quality is good for its price, with accurate colors and decent details in daylight photos. However, the front camera performance is not as good, and the Portrait mode could be better. If you'd like to see some camera samples, you can refer to the provided images.



Redmi 13 review: Verdict

The Redmi 13 5G offers a decent camera, display, and overall performance. However, when compared with the Redmi 12 5G, I didn't see much improvement except for the camera specifications and the 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the Redmi 12 5G offers a 256GB storage option. If you're on a budget but still want a Redmi smartphone, you can consider the Redmi 12, which is cheaper and offers similar specifications. Alternatively, you can buy the Realme P1 for around Rs 15000.

