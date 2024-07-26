Kay Kay Menon announces detective drama series Shekhar Home, unveils his first look

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kay Kay Menon in Shekhar Home

Versatile actor Kay Kay Menon is all set to entertain the audience with his new role in an upcoming detective drama series Shekhar Home. The actor along with the series makers shared his first look in a motion poster. Taking to its Instagram account, JioCinema treated fans with the first glimpse of the actor. The motion poster captures Kay Kay in a detective avatar. ''Piece it together and you'll realize HE is the only one who can solve all mysteries,'' the makers wrote along with the motion poster of Shekhar Home.

JioCinema also put a disclaimer on their post, which reads, ''Disclaimer: This Programme is an original work of fiction inspired from literary works by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle which are in public domain.''

About the show

Shekhar Home is a detective drama series, starring Kay Kay Menon in the lead. The first look unveiled by the platform gives a quick glimpse of Kay Kay in the role of a detective. Shekhar Home is produced by BBC Studios and directed by Rohan Sippy and Srijit Mukherjee. Kay Kay Menon was recently seen in The Railway Men.

Kay Kay Menon's other projects

The actor's last film was the 2023 release, Love All. It is a sports drama film written, directed and produced by Sudhanshu Sharma. Apart from Shekhar Home, he will next feature in Citadel: Honey Bunny, which is a spin-off of the popular American series, Citadel. Created by Raj and DK, it stars Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sikandar Kher, and Saqib Saleem in important roles. The filming of the series began in January last year.

