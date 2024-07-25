Microsoft introduces AI-powered Bing Search feature, to compete with Google

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Microsoft Bing Search by incorporating AI technology, to compete with Google

Microsoft has unveiled a major update to Bing Search by incorporating AI technology, following Google's "Search Generative Experience" feature which was launched in 2023. While Google started rolling out its AI features earlier this year (2024), Microsoft started a new Bing AI search feature which is currently available to a limited number of users- integrating AI-generated answers which are directly on the search page for enhanced user experience.

AI-generated answers

The new and updated Bing Search page will now enable the user to access AI-generated answers- majorly at the top. These responses have been crafted by using large and small language models (LLMs and SLMs) which have reviewed millions of sources.

Microsoft asserts that these models will provide accurate and comprehensive responses to user queries.

Advanced search experience via Bing Search

This new search experience will seamlessly blend the traditional Bing results with the advanced capabilities of LLMs and SLMs. These models will have the ability to understand the search query, match content, analyze information and generate a customized response that effectively meets the user's intent.

Users will find the sources which have been used to create the AI-generated answers listed, to ensure transparency and enable further exploration. Traditional search results will remain visible in a sidebar on the right for those who prefer the conventional search experience.

Addressing accuracy and engagement concerns

The introduction of AI in search results has raised concerns about accuracy, as seen with Google's initial rollout, which faced issues of "hallucination" and inaccuracies.

Microsoft acknowledges these challenges and says that it is committed to delivering reliable information. The company is also aware of the potential impact on website traffic and readership. It claims that the new generative search experience will maintain engagement levels which will be similar to traditional search results, with clickable links in AI-generated answers supporting a healthy web ecosystem.

Feedback and future enhancements: What’s the plan?

The new Bing Generative Search is being rolled out gradually to collect user feedback and refine the experience. Microsoft is purportedly encouraging the users to provide feedback through the thumbs up and thumbs down icons on the generative search results or via the Feedback icon at the bottom of the search results page.

This feedback will be crucial for enhancing the AI-powered search features and ensuring they meet users' needs effectively.

