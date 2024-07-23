WhatsApp to introduce username creation feature: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is reportedly working on developing a new feature. The new feature will enable the users to connect with others by using usernames instead of phone numbers.

As per the recent update witnessed in the WABetaInfo report, the new feature will aim at enhancing user privacy and simplifying the process of connecting with other users on the platform.

Username feature in development

At present, the username feature is under development and has been spotted only on the web client of WhatsApp. Although the new feature is not yet available on other platforms- but the company has been planning on expanding it in the future.

WABetaInfo has further shared a screenshot which showcased a “Pick your username” toggle, along with a tab where users could enter their preferred username.

How will the new feature work?

During the process of setup, users will be able to choose a unique username provided if it is available. This given username will act as the user's unique identity on WhatsApp, which enables them to connect with others without any need to share their phone numbers.

This privacy-centric approach ensures that users can maintain their anonymity while still engaging with friends and contacts.

Benefits for business users

The introduction of usernames will also present advantages for WhatsApp Business users. Business owner could create unique usernames which will reflect their brand identity, to separate from their phone numbers.

This feature will let the businesses engage with customers more professionally and securely, by reinforcing their brand presence on the platform.

Rigorous testing and refinement

The ‘username creation feature’ is currently going through extensive testing and refinement to ensure it delivers a seamless and secure experience. WhatsApp is committed to meeting the high standards expected by its user base, by focusing on delivering reliable and error-free functionality.

Additional updates: Favorites filter

Further, in addition to the upcoming username feature, WhatsApp has recently rolled out a ‘Favorites’ filter for chats and calls. This new filter will enable the users to store frequently by using contacts for quick and easy access, streamlining communication with important contacts.

With the upcoming introduction of usernames, WhatsApp will continue to innovate and prioritize user privacy.

