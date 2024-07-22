Google Pixel 9 to launch on August 13: Gemini, foldables, Pixel Watch 3 and more

Follow us on Image Source : X Google on X

Google has announced a major hardware event which has been scheduled for August 13. In the upcoming event, the tech giant will be unveiling several new devices and technologies which will be futuristic and AI-driven. It was last week when the company revealed that the event will feature the launch of its flagship devices like the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Furthermore, it is stated that the company will be introducing the Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 in the event which will start at 10 AM PT, which is around 10:30 PM IST.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: What’s new?

Google has teased its two premium smartphones- the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The news surfaced when the company posted the details on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) page.

The Pixel 9 Pro (based on the X post) looks like its predecessor- the Pixel 8 Pro, but the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is said to be stealing the spotlight in the event. This is said to be the second foldable device from Google.

The teaser further shows the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to feature a sleek design, with dual-pill-shaped camera cutouts, which is housed on a rectangular island in the top-left corner of the rear panel. Although the teaser does not reveal much about the inner screen's camera details, the rumours suggest that it will have a punch-hole camera (on the left side), which is an upgrade from the first fold's bezel-mounted camera.

Gemini Era

The teaser also highlights the integration of Gemini AI in the upcoming Pixel devices. It will emphasize the support of advanced AI features.

Both the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will carry the tagline "A (foldable) phone built for the Gemini era," indicating a significant focus on AI capabilities.

Additional announcements

Furthermore, along with the Pixel 9 series, Google is further expected to launch the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 in the upcoming event in August.

The early release of a new product line from Google is ahead of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 series which will be launching around September (like every year), and hence, Google has been unleashing their flagships as a strategic advantage in the market.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold first look out in official teaser video: Details here

ALSO READ: YouTube down for users in India as they face THIS issue