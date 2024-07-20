Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold first look out in official teaser video: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google is all set to host the ‘Made By Google’ event on August 13. During the event, the tech giant will launch the next generation of its Pixel smartphones, Pixel 9 series and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Ahead of its launch, the company has released a new teaser video of the clamshell smartphone revealing its design. The smartphone will also come to the Indian market. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold design

After introducing the Pixel 9 Pro, Google unveiled the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in a teaser video, confirming its design and name. The video showcased the foldable phone with a tagline "foldable phone built for the Gemini era" and featured an AI chatbot. The device is shown with a prominent camera rectangular bump, and the lenses are arranged vertically in a dual-level design.

The teaser video revealed the external display and the hinge mechanism of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The cover display has a hole punch cutout and it comes in an off-white finish similar to Google's signature Porcelain shade, with the expectation of more vibrant colour options at the official launch.

Google has also confirmed that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be available in the Indian market, unlike its predecessor, the Google Pixel Fold, which did not launch in the country. The book-style foldable will be released alongside the Pixel 9 Pro in India on August 14, a day after the global launch event.

In a post by Google India, it was stated: “Out with the old. In with the fold. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, for the first time in India." The post revealed a black colour option for the phone. Interested users can sign up for updates about the arrival of Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel 9 Pro from Google's online store.

