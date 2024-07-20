Google Pixel 9 Pro official teaser out: Here's what upcoming smartphone will look like

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE/X Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google is gearing up to launch the next generation of Pixel smartphones. The tech giant will launch the Google Pixel 9 series in the upcoming ‘Made by Google’ event on August 13. Ahead of the official launch event of the upcoming smartphones, Google has released the official teaser of the Google Pixel 9 Pro, which gives a glimpse into the design and camera module of the smartphone.

Google Pixel 9 Pro design

Google has released a teaser video showcasing the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro smartphone. The phone appears in an off-white colorway. The design features a raised rear camera island with a textured finish. This visor-like module houses a black, pill-shaped section containing three horizontally aligned camera sensors. An LED flash and a temperature sensor are also visible outside the black module.

The teaser offers a glimpse at the Pixel 9 Pro's flat display and a metallic frame with the power button and volume rockers located on the right side.

The video also hints at the phone's integration with Google's AI service, Gemini.

Google Pixel 9 Pro specifications (expected)

According to rumours, Google's upcoming Pixel 9 Pro will be powered by a new Tensor G4 chip and pack a sizeable 4,558mAh battery with support for at least 25W fast wired charging.

In terms of cameras, leaks suggest the Pixel 9 Pro could sport a triple-sensor rear camera system with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 sensor for the ultrawide, telephoto, and front-facing cameras. The main sensor is rumoured to be the same 50-megapixel Samsung GNK sensor found on its predecessor, the Pixel 8 Pro.

Meanwhile, Google is reportedly setting up smartphone manufacturing in India, following Apple's similar move. These Pixel devices are expected to be exported to major markets like Europe and the US.

Reports indicate partnerships with established manufacturers to facilitate production. Names like Foxconn, a major Apple manufacturer, and Padget Electronics, a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies, are mentioned as potential collaborators.

Trial production has reportedly begun in Tamil Nadu with Foxconn, suggesting an imminent start to full-scale manufacturing.

