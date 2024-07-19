BSNL 4G: How to check service availability in your area

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 4G

India's state-owned telecom operator, BSNL, is seeing a surge in interest following recent price increases by private companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vi. These private operators raised tariffs by an average of 15 percent, prompting users to seek more affordable options.

While BSNL's 4G services are currently operational in select regions, a nationwide rollout is expected by August 15. This expansion could significantly impact the telecom landscape in India, offering consumers a cost-effective alternative.

If you are also considering switching to BSNL and want to check whether BSNL 4G services are available in your area, here’s how you can do this.

How to check BSNL 4G availability in your area

By using nPerf

Step 1: Go to Google Search

Step 2: Search for nPerf BSNL network coverage

Step 3: Click on the link to the nperf website

Step 4: Then, select your country or area and choose your network operator. India and BSNL in this case.

Step 5: The map will now show you all the areas in India that have access to BSNL 4G network.

Step 6: To know availability, type your area name in the search box.

If you are unsure whether the information given by the above-mentioned portal is true or not, then you can also follow these steps:

Call BSNL Customer Care: You can dial BSNL customer care at 1800-180-1500 from your BSNL mobile or landline. If you’re using a non-BSNL mobile or landline, call 1800-345-1500. The customer care representative will provide you with complete information about network availability.

Visit a BSNL Store: Another option is to visit the nearest BSNL store. They can give you details about BSNL’s network coverage and connectivity capacity in your specific city and area.

Meanwhile, BSNL has a plan for data-hungry users: Rs 997 recharge with a massive 3GB daily data allowance, totaling 540GB over the validity period. This translates to enough data for daily usage like browsing, social media, and even some streaming, especially at the beginning of the day with high speeds. Even after exceeding the daily limit, users can stay connected with unlimited internet access at a reduced speed of 40kbps.

