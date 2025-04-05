Ayushman Bharat Yojana: Delhi govt to sign MoU with Centre today | Key benefits explained Ayushman Bharat scheme: The MoU signing ceremony will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana: The Delhi Government is all set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Health Authority of India (NHA) in order to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the national capital.

NHA is the nodal agency responsible for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme across the country. This MoU will make Delhi the 35th state or Union Territory to adopt the scheme. In Delhi, the insurance cover of the Ayushman Bharat scheme has been increased to 10 lakhs, out of which the Delhi Government will bear the cost of Rs 7 lakhs.

The ceremony will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

Across India, the health scheme designed for secondary and tertiary hospital care to economically weaker sections of society provides a free medical coverage of Rs 5 lakh per year for each family.