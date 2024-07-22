YouTube down for users in India as they face THIS issue

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS YouTube down

YouTube is reportedly experiencing an outage for several users in India. Reports began surfacing this morning, with many users taking to social media (majorly on X- formerly known as Twitter) to express their frustration and seek answers.

Outage reports and user reactions

The outage that appeared today has been affecting several Indian users, with some being able to access the site without any issues, and some encountering problems while loading videos or even accessing the platform entirely.

A hashtag like #YouTubeDown has started trending on X platforms, where users are sharing their experiences and have been trying to figure out a viable solution to the issue.

YouTube’s Response

After witnessing several posts and trending hashtags on YouTube Down, the company has posted on the official @TeamYouTube (Twitter account), stating, “thanks for flagging this! we're checking it out rn, we'll reach back out if we need any extra info!”

What must be the possible reason for YouTube outrage?

While the exact cause of the YouTube outage remains unknown (by the time of writing), common issues that could lead to such disruptions include server problems, maintenance activities or network issues.

It is further possible that local internet service providers (ISPs) might be experiencing issues which has been contributing to the problem.

What to do?

Users who are affected by the YouTube outage are recommended to do the following steps on their devices:

Clear cache and cookies: At times, clearing your browser's cache and cookies could resolve the loading issues of any website. Check your internet connection: Make sure that you have a stable and fully functional internet connection. Use alternative devices or networks: Try accessing YouTube from a different device to check if this is a device-oriented issue or a total platform issue. Stay informed: Follow @TeamYouTube on Twitter for official updates and potential fixes.

