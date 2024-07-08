Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS South Korea’s antitrust regulator to take action against Google over YouTube Music bundling

South Korea's antitrust regulator is set to take action against Google over allegations that the tech giant has unfairly bundled its YouTube Music service with its YouTube Premium subscription program. According to the officials, Google has been accused of violating fair transaction laws by offering the YouTube Music streaming service at no additional cost to users of its ad-free YouTube Premium, raising concerns about unfair competitive practices.

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) has been investigating these claims since February of last year, conducting an on-site probe to determine whether Google’s bundling strategy has breached fair trade regulations. This investigation scrutinizes whether Google has exploited its market dominance by offering the YouTube Music service as part of its YouTube Premium package without extra charges.

Following the extensive investigation, the FTC recently issued a review report recommending punitive measures against Google. This report will be considered before a final decision is made at an upcoming plenary meeting, as reported by Yonhap News Agency. Officials noted that the probe aims to assess if Google’s actions have stifled fair competition within the streaming service market by leveraging its dominant position.

Some have pointed out that the bundling has helped boost the number of YouTube subscribers and, over the course, has limited consumers' choices and unfairly hindered the businesses of other music streamers.

"We are working to wrap up the investigation and other necessary procedures in July and come up with a final decision in weeks or so," an FTC official said.

ALSO READ: Netflix increases prices for ad-free streaming: All you need to know

Netflix, the popular OTT streaming giant, has delivered a surprise to its users by increasing prices for its ad-free content. Traditionally, Netflix has offered various plans, including an ad-free option that lets viewers enjoy their favourite shows and movies without interruptions. However, recent changes indicate that some customers will now need to pay more for this premium experience.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Pad 2: Specifications leaked ahead of India launch, July 16

OnePlus is gearing up for a big reveal on July 16, where the company will unveil its latest tablet, the OnePlus Pad 2, at its summer launch event. Although the official launch is just around the corner, key details about the tablet have already surfaced online, thanks to a recent leak.

ALSO READ: India's security market poised to surpass USD 15 billion by 2029, say experts

India's security market, with biometrics and surveillance, has reportedly emerged as a major segment in the country. It is further predicted to surpass USD 15 billion by 2029, said the industry officials.

Inputs from IANS