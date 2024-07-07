OnePlus Pad 2: Specifications leaked ahead of India launch, July 16

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Pad

OnePlus is gearing up for a big reveal on July 16, where the company will unveil its latest tablet, the OnePlus Pad 2, at its summer launch event. Although the official launch is just around the corner, key details about the tablet have already surfaced online, thanks to a recent leak.

A rebranded powerhouse

According to well-known tipster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus Pad 2 is essentially a rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad Pro, which was launched in China earlier this year. Despite this, the Pad 2 promises to be a formidable device in its own right, poised to succeed the original OnePlus Pad from last year with notable upgrades.

OnePlus Pad 2: Expected specifications

The OnePlus Pad 2 is rumoured to feature a 12.1-inch 144Hz IPS LCD with a sharp resolution of 3000x2120 pixels. This display is expected to support Dolby Vision and offer a peak brightness of 900 nits, making it ideal for vibrant and clear visuals. The tablet is also likely to come equipped with 6 speakers, promising an immersive audio experience.

Performance and storage

Pad 2 is expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This represents a significant upgrade from the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip which was found in its predecessor, offering enhanced performance and efficiency. The tablet is expected to come in two storage variants:

8GB RAM with 128GB storage

12GB RAM with 256GB storage

Camera capabilities

For photography and video calls, the OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to feature a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. These specs should be more than sufficient for capturing quality images and handling all your video conferencing requirements.

Battery and charging

Then ew tablet is rumoured to come with a 9,510mAh battery and is expected to support 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging, ensuring quick top-ups to keep you going throughout the day.

Additional launches

The OnePlus summer event on July 16 will not be about the Pad 2 only. The company has also confirmed that the launch of several other devices will include the OnePlus Nord 4, Nord Buds 3 Pro, and the Watch 2R.

The OnePlus Nord 4 is set to be a standout at the event, marking a significant design evolution with its metal unibody—a feature not seen since the OnePlus 5T.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Watch 2R is expected to be a more budget-friendly version of the OnePlus Watch 2, which debuted earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Netflix increases prices for ad-free streaming: All you need to know

ALSO READ: CMF Phone 1 India to launch on July 8: All you need to know

ALSO READ: MeitY Secretary: India poised to lead global semiconductor industry with talent and expertise