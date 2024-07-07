MeitY Secretary: India poised to lead global semiconductor industry with talent and expertise

Follow us on Image Source : FILE India’s semiconductor potential highlighted by MeitY secretary

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S. Krishnan has emphasized that India possesses the talent and deep expertise, which is needed to become a global leader in the semiconductor industry, which is a crucial sector for the nation.

At a conference which was organised by fabless semiconductor firm iVP Semiconductor, Krishnan said that the government is actively supporting the industry to establish a robust semiconductor ecosystem. He underscored the government's commitment to fostering a growth-friendly environment by providing essential support and infrastructure. Additionally, he acknowledged iVP Semiconductors' significant role in generating demand to utilize the manufacturing capacity in wafer fabrication.

"I would like to congratulate iVP Semiconductor on the creation of an Indian fabless chip company," he said.

According to the global management consulting firm McKinsey, the semiconductor industry is expected to become a trillion-dollar industry globally, while the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) estimated the sector to reach $100 billion by 2030.

Meanwhile, a recent report by TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship said that the country will require 2.5 lakh-3 lakh skilled professionals by 2027 across Research and Development (R&D), design, manufacturing and advanced packaging domains.

The report mentioned that the expansion is poised to generate approximately 1 million global jobs by 2025-2026, aligning with India's broader economic and industrial growth objectives.

Inputs from IANS