Annamalai's '2.0 Avatar' posters spark buzz over his next political move; is a shift on the cards?

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai supporters have put up the former's birthday posters in Madurai and Coimbatore. The BJP leader has been portrayed in “2.0 avatar”, drawing attention amid ongoing discussions about his political future. The posters appeal to Annamalai to take on another avatar and “save Tamil Nadu”. The posters have further fuelled speculation about his future role in the state’s political landscape.

Notably, there has been growing buzz in political circles that Annamalai could part ways with the BJP and pursue an independent political path. He has even sought an appointment from saffron party chief Nitin Nabin, however the agenda of the meeting remains unknown.

Annamalai's birthday is on June 4, and on the same day his supporters are expecting him to make a major announcement.

Earlier, Annamalai openly spoke against the Centre’s three-language policy in a post on X, which fuelled the speculations over his alleged ‘dissatisfaction’ in the BJP.

He strongly appealed to the Union Ministry of Education to revoke the notification without delay, describing it as an abrupt decision that would place an avoidable psychological burden on students, especially those in Tamil Nadu.

His silence on the matter has only added to the growing speculation about his next political move.

Annamalai launching a new party?

Adding to the buzz, a regional newspaper recently reported that Annamalai may be preparing to launch a new political organisation, tentatively called Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam. However, there has been no official confirmation from the former BJP state chief regarding these claims.

Annamalai rose to prominence as one of the BJP’s leading faces in Tamil Nadu during his tenure as the party’s state president between 2021 and 2025. He is widely recognised for increasing the party’s visibility and strengthening its presence at the grassroots level in a state where the BJP has traditionally struggled to gain a foothold.

Meanwhile, sources close to Annamalai claim that he was dissatisfied with the BJP’s decision to join hands with the AIADMK ahead of the Assembly elections. According to supporters, he felt sidelined during the election campaign, a situation that reportedly caused considerable disappointment within his camp.

ALSO READ: Annamalai seeks meeting with BJP chief Nitin Nabin amid speculation over future in saffron party